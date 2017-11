Nov 1(Reuters) - Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp sold entire 8.8 percent stake in the company to a Jiangxi-based investment management limited partnership

* Says the investment management limited partnership increased stake in the company to 12.6 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1VZopk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)