Sept 13 (Reuters) - Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Says 665.1 million shares held by Guangxi Zhenghe Industry Group, company’s 104.6 million shares in Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing are in process to be unfrozen after debt settlement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wZPrmE; bit.ly/2x12cPE

