Feb 22 (Reuters) - Geonext Corp

* Says Resort & Medical Co.,Ltd. will sell entire 18.1 million shares (14.6 percent stake) of the company to Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in pharmaceuticals import and export business, medical facilities related business

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will raise voting power in the company to 14.6 percent stake from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lm9Urp

