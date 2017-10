Oct 17 (Reuters) - GeoOp Ltd:

* Is terminating its initial public offering and listing on Australian Securities Exchange

* Co unable to reach outcome that addressed ASX requirements without materially changing offer or restricting Geo’s operational plans​

* Major shareholder North Ridge Partners agreed to provide medium term funding of convertible loan of up to NZ$1.5 million​

* ‍Monthly cash burn is expected to reduce materially in coming months​