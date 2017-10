Oct 12 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd

* GeoPark announces third quarter 2017 operational update

* GeoPark Ltd - third quarter ‍consolidated oil and gas production up 28% to 28,325 boepd​

* Geopark Ltd - ‍consolidated oil and gas production up 28% to 28,325 boepd for Q3​

* GeoPark Ltd - co is currently seeking customary regulatory approvals to carry out testing activities, which are expected in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: