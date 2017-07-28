FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Georgia Power finalizes new service agreement for Vogtle nuclear expansion
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power finalizes new service agreement for Vogtle nuclear expansion

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Georgia Power:

* Says scope of service agreement includes access to Westinghouse intellectual property needed for project

* Georgia power finalizes new service agreement for Vogtle nuclear expansion

* Says has finalized a new service agreement with Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion to be built in the u.s. ​

* Says under new service agreement, Southern Nuclear; Southern company's subsidiary, will oversee construction activities at site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

