FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 28, 2017 / 11:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july

* Georgia power - To allow time for all approvals, the interim assessment agreement has been extended through july 20

* Georgia power -Continues work with project's co-owners to complete a full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis

* Georgia power- Agreement between georgia power and toshiba remains in place and continues to affirm value of toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion

* Georgia power - First payment from toshiba under agreement is expected in amount of $300 million in october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.