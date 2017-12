BRIEF-GEPF And PIC To Insist On Appointment Of At Least 2 Independent Non-Executive Directors On Steinhoff And STAR Boards

Dec 13 (Reuters) - GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES PENSION FUND -

* INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF GEPF AND PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION HELD MEETING TO DISCUSS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING STEINHOFF

* GEPF MEMBERS’ BENEFITS WILL NOT BE CHANGED BY THE DEVELOPMENTS, GIVEN THAT GEPF IS A DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION FUND

* GEPF AND PIC AGREE THAT RECENT DEVELOPMENTS POINT TO “SERIOUS GOVERNANCE” CHALLENGES AT STEINHOFF

* GEPF AND PIC WILL INSIST ON APPOINTMENT OF AT LEAST 2 INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ON STEINHOFF AND STAR BOARD

* GEPF, PIC TO HIGHLIGHT “DISCOMFORT” WITH LACK OF INDEPENDENCE OF BOARD, INCLUDING POSSIBLE CONFLICT OF INTEREST BY CHRISTO WIESE AS INTERIM CEO

* GEPF AND PIC WILL EXPRESS THEIR CONCERN ABOUT STEINHOFF AUDIT COMMITTEE CONCLUDING TERMS OF REFERENCE OF INVESTIGATIONS INDEPENDENTLY

* GEPF AND PIC WILL INSIST ON REPRESENTATION ON BOARD COMMITTEE TASKED WITH INVESTIGATING STEINHOFF SITUATION