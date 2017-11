Nov 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals association VCI

* Expects 2017 output volume to rise 2 percent, up from 1.5 percent seen previously, confirms outlook for 2017 revenues to gain 5 percent

* Expects 2017 domestic producer prices to rise 3 percent, down from 3.5 percent seen previously

* Says Q3 revenues +6.1 percent year-on-year, output volumes +2.9 percent, prices +2.9 percent Source text bit.ly/2gVwyKq