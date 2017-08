July 3 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA: SUCCESSFUL EXIT OF GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP WITH ITS FOCUS INVESTMENT DELIVERY HERO AG

* PROCEEDS OF ROUGHLY 1.7 MILLION EUROS

* COMPARED TO ITS ACQUISITION COSTS, GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP ACHIEVES CAPITAL GAINS OF CA. 1.3 MILLION EUROS