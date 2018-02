BRIEF-German Startups Group: To Issue Convertible Bond of EUR 3 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA :

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP - ‍INTENDS TO ISSUE A CONVERTIBLE BOND OF 3M EUR, WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS​

* BOND SHALL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO 1.198.330 SHARES, TERM 5 YEARS, INTEREST RATE 8% P.A

* BOND CONVERSION PRICE 2.50 EUR PER

* ‍POTENTIAL BUYER INTENDS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR CONVERTIBLE BOND IN FULL​

* BOND CONVERSION PRICE 2.50 EUR PER SHARE