Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer Ag:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE EFFECTS FROM US TAX REFORM IN 2018​

* SAYS EXPECTS ONE-TIME DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF ‍BETWEEN USD 50 MILLION AND USD 55 MILLION FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, RECORDED IN Q1 OF 2018.​