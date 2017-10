BRIEF-Gerry Weber confirms FY 2016/17 ‍revenue and earnings forecast

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER:

* ‍REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR FULL FY 2016/17 CONFIRMED​

* 9MTH ‍SALES REVENUES OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG WERE DOWN BY A MODERATE 2.9% TO EUR 620.1 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP EBITDA DECLINED FROM EUR 40.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 35.1 MILLION AT NINE-MONTH STAGE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* GROUP EBIT AT EUR 0.2 MILLION AFTER NINE MONTHS IN 2016/17, ALMOST REACHED PRIOR YEAR LEVEL OF EUR 0.6 MILLION