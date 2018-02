Jan 31 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER:

* FY 2.2% DECLINE IN GROUP REVENUES TO EUR 880.9 MILLION FULLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* FY EBIT REPORTED OF EUR 10.3 MILLION

* FY EBIT (ADJUSTED) AMOUNTED TO EUR 19.9 MILLION