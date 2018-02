Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gestamp Automocion SA:

* ENTERS DEAL WITH LOCAL COMPONENTS MANUFACTURER TUYAUTO TO BUILD A GREENFIELD PLANT IN KENITRA, MOROCCO‍​

* SAYS NEW FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATIONS IN 2019 AND WILL HAVE 120 EMPLOYEES‍​

* TO ADD JAPAN AS ANOTHER NEW MARKET DURING 2018