Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gestamp Automocion SA:

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE DIGIT

* SEES 2018 EBITDA GROWTH SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN REVENUES

* SEES 2018 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2017

* SEES 2018 DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO OF C.30% OF NET INCOME Source text for Eikon:

