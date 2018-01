Jan 26 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA:

* RESOLVES TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL VIA SERIES C SHARE ISSUE

* TO RAISE CAPITAL BY 190 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 2.65 BILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES C SHARES TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRITPION TO ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH LESZEK CZARNECKI

* SERIES C SHARES ISSUE PRICE SET AT 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES C SHARES TO BE ISSUED WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA SERIES C SHARE ISSUE ON FEB. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)