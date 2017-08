July 5 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA

* MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDED TO ESTABLISH PUBLIC SUBORDINATED BOND ISSUANCE PROGRAM OF UP TO 750 MILLION ZLOTYS

* WILL ISSUE AT LEAST TWO SERIES OF SUBORDINATED BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* BONDS ISSUED MAY BEAR INTEREST AT FIXED OR VARIABLE INTEREST RATES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)