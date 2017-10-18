FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Getinge Q3 core profit lags expectations, targets PPAC listing by year-end ​
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 18, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Getinge Q3 core profit lags expectations, targets PPAC listing by year-end ​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Q3 ‍order intake increased by 2.2% to sek 7,334 m (7,176). Order intake increased organically by 4.7%.​

* Getinge q3 - ‍net sales fell by 3.4% to sek 6,696 m (6,929). Net sales decreased organically by 0.7%.​

* Q3 ‍ebita 1* declined by 31.6% to sek 659 m​

* Getinge says organic sales growth is expected to be slightly positive in 2017.‍​

* Getinge says currency transaction effects are expected to have a positive impact of approximately sek 250 m on getinge’s 2017 ebit‍​

* Reuters poll: getinge q3 order intake was seen at 7.2 billion sek, adjusted. Ebita at 904 million

* Says ‍net sales were adversely impacted by lower order intake in q2 and higher expenses partly related to work on preparing proposed distribution of patient & post-acute care business area​

* Getinge says remainder of 2017 will be challenging, partly because the fourth quarter is our most important quarter in terms of sales and profitability, and partly because we have large-scale projects to complete before the start of 2018‍​

* Getinge says aim is to distribute and list ppac division before end of year, on condition of a decision by the board and the approval of an extraordinary general meeting‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.