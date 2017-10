Sept 21 (Reuters) - Getinge AB

* Getinge says final result of rights issue shows that 33,775,167 shares, corresponding to approximately 99.2 percent of shares in offer, were subscribed for with subscription rights

* Says through rights issue, Getinge raises gross proceeds of approximately 4,324 mln SEK before issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)