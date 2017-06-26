FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge says two of its entities investigated by Brazilian authorities
June 26, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Getinge says two of its entities investigated by Brazilian authorities

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 26 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Says investigation by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense comprises two Getinge entities

* Two of Getinge’s entities in Brazil, Maquet Cardiopulmonary do Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda and Maquet do Brasil Equipamentos Médicos Ltda, and employees within these companies are being investigated

* Says investigation is part of ongoing public investigations on cartel activities related to the sales of medical equipment and is being carried out by the Brazilian authorities

* Says potential consequences for Getinge are not yet known and too early to comment upon

Source text for Eikon:

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

