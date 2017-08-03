FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge to cooperate with Brazilian authorities on cartel probe
August 3, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Getinge to cooperate with Brazilian authorities on cartel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Getinge AB

* Getinge says to cooperate with Brazilian authorities on local ongoing investigations

* Says it is currently presumed that outcome of ongoing investigations will not have a material financial impact on group

* Says that at this early stage of the process impact cannot be excluded

* Getinge says investigation is part of ongoing public investigations on cartel activities related to sales of medical equipment and is being carried out by Brazilian authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

