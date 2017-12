Dec 1 (Reuters) - Getswift Ltd:

* UPDATE ON AMAZON DEAL

* ‍EXTENT OF SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED AND REVENUES TO BE DERIVED WILL BE GENERATED FROM SPECIFIC TRANSACTIONS AGREED WITH AMAZON​

* DUE TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT, NUMBER OF DELIVERIES AGREEMENT MAY GENERATE IS CURRENTLY NOT DETERMINABLE

* ‍CO EXPECTS TO RESUME TRADING ON OPENING OF MARKETS ON MONDAY DECEMBER 4TH​