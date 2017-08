June 23 (Reuters) - Getswift Ltd:

* Asx alert-Getswift raises A$24m through private placement-GSW.AX

* Firm commitments received for 30.1 million shares at A$0.80 per share to raise A$24million

* Getswift will hold approximately A$29m in cash at completion of placement

* Proceeds will be used to accelerate existing and future market share demands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: