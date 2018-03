Feb 28 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $0.33 PER SHARE

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) OF $0.51 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY AFFO OF $0.43 PER SHARE

* ‍ESTABLISHED ITS 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.68 TO $1.74 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PERCENT

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S