Sept 25 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* ‍GEVERAN HAS ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2017 PURCHASED 2,000,000 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA AT A PRICE OF NOK 9.84 PER SHARE​

* ‍GEVERAN'S OWNERSHIP IN NORWEGIAN PROPERTY HAS INCREASED TO 317,969,937 SHARES, CONSTITUTING 57.98 % OF SHARES AND VOTES IN COMPANY​