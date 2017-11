Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Gevo - ‍on Nov. 16, Co entered into supplemental agreements to joint development agreement, dated November 6, 2015, between Co and Praj Industries Ltd

* Gevo - ‍pursuant to amendments, Co and Praj agreed to extend term of joint development agreement and development license agreement to March 31, 2018​ Source text (bit.ly/2mMSBIU) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)