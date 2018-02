Feb 23 (Reuters) - GFI INFORMATIQUE SA:

* FY ‍GROUP ACTIVITY: REVENUE UP 11.5% - EBITDA UP 10,1%​

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE ENDS YEAR AT EUR 1,131.9 MILLION, UP BY 11.5%​

* FY ‍EBITDA WAS UP BY 10.1% TO EUR 88.2 MILLION​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​ 55.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FY NET PROFIT WAS UP BY 16.2% TO EUR 37.3 MILLION​