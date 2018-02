BRIEF-GFI Informatique‍​ Proposes Takeover Bid For All Outstanding Realdolmen Shares

Feb 23 (Reuters) - REALDOLMEN NV:

* PROPOSED FRIENDLY TAKEOVER BID OVER REALDOLMEN BY GFI INFORMATIQUE‍​

* TAKEOVER BID IN CASH FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES AND WARRANTS OF REALDOLMEN AT PRICE OF €37.00 PER SHARE

* PROPOSED PRICE CORRESPONDS TO A TRANSACTION VALUE OF AROUND €196 MILLION‍​

* PROPOSED SHARE BID PRICE REPRESENTS PREMIUM OF 11% ON REALDOLMEN’S LAST CLOSING PRICE ON FEB 22

* AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE BID, GFI INFORMATIQUE INTENDS TO LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT BID

* AFTER CLOSE OF THE BID, GFI INFORMATIQUE INTENDS TO LAUNCH SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT BID