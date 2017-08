BRIEF-Gfk H1 adj operating income down at EUR 26.9 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - GFK SE:

* GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR REVISED‍​

* H1 SALES REACHED €708.8 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: €721.7 MILLION).‍​

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO €26.9 MILLION. THIS IS A FALL OF €31.9 MILLION VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PRIOR YEAR‍​

* Q2 EBIT LOSS EBIT 131.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 101.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY SALES TO EITHER MATCH OR BE SLIGHTLY DOWN ON THE PRIOR YEAR, WITH A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECLINE IN THE AOI-MARGIN (ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO SALES).‍​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL INCOME DECREASED TO €-134.4 MILLION. IN H1 2016, CONSOLIDATED TOTAL INCOME AMOUNTED TO €-107.1 MILLION

* IF IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO REVERSE TREND OF MUTED START TO THE YEAR, FY SALES AND INCOME COULD ALSO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON THE PRIOR YEAR‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2wIktz8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)