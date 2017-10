Oct 9 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* ANNOUNCES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SABIS, IT SUBSIDIARY OF BANCO SABADELL GROUP, IN AMOUNT OF 80 MILLION EUROS FOR FIVE YEARS‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2xsOgei Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)