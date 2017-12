Dec 19(Reuters) - Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says unit Giant Light Metal Technology (Kunshan) Co Ltd plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Kunshan-based new material technology firm via share issue, with expected completion date on Dec. 31

* Says co’s stake in the unit will be changed to 62.5 percent from 100 percent

