July 17 (Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY INNOVATION LABS, ALL ASSETS IN STK MARKETING LTD, FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF NOK 240 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS ACQUIRED ASSETS TO GENERATE ABOVE EUR 7 MILLION IN EBITDA DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN AUGUST 2017​