Dec 21 (Reuters) - Giga Media Ltd:

* GIGA MEDIA - CEO CHENG-MING HUANG PURCHASED 44,133 SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK BY PACIFIC STAR UNIVERSAL GROUP LTD. AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $3.0058

* GIGA MEDIA LTD - HUANG NOW HOLDS A TOTAL OF 336,811 SHARES, AN OWNERSHIP OF AROUND 3.05% IN COMPANY