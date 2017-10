Oct 13 (Reuters) - Giga Prize Co Ltd

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with NURVE,Inc. on Oct. 13

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on VR technology related services and VR remote customer service related store development

* Says it will invest 50 million yen in NURVE,Inc.



