Dec 22 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* GIGA-TRONICS ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CO-CEO

* GIGA-TRONICS INC - PROPOSED DEPARTURE OF ITS CO-CEO SURESH NAIR

* GIGA-TRONICS INC - BOARD HAS NAMED JOHN REGAZZI CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: