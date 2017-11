Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gigadevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc :

* SAYS IT HAS BOUGHT HK$532.5 MILLION ($68.22 million) WORTH OF SHARES PLACED BY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORP Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jvVngL Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8053 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)