BRIEF-GigaDevice Semiconductor To Buy Chip Maker, Sees 2017 Net Profit Up

Jan 30 (Reuters) - GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY CHIP MAKER SILEAD FOR 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($269.17 million) VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.08 BILLION YUAN IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARE TO BOOST COMPANY‘S PROFITABILITY

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2017 NET PROFIT TO RISE 116.2-136.0 PERCENT Y/Y FROM 176.4 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gurbxf; bit.ly/2BGbSyc Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3156 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)