BRIEF-Gigaset 9-month net loss widens to 1.5 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - GIGASET AG:

* OPTIMIZATION OF THE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO REAPS FURTHER REWARDS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* FY ‍OUTLOOK CONFIRMED, REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR188.0 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 2.1% OVER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016​

* ‍EBITDA TOTALING EUR9.5 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR12.3 MILLION)​

9-MONTH ‍NET LOSS -1.5 MILLION EUR VERSUS -0.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO​