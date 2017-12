Dec 13 (Reuters) - Giglio Group Spa:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 50.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EURO 6.0 MILLION, UP 2.0% ON 9M 2016

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP 29% AT EURO 1.4 MILLION