BRIEF-Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd:

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd - revenues for Q3 2017 were $69.9 million compared with $66.2 million in Q2 2017 and $78.6 million in Q3 2016‍​

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.04‍​

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07‍​

* Gilat - sees 2017 revenue range maintained at between $280 million to $290 million, GAAP operating income narrowed to upper range between $9 million and $11 million

* Gilat - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA narrowed to upper range between $24 million and $26 million