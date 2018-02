BRIEF-Gilat Satellite Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.06

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd:

* GILAT REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN 2017 PROFITABILITY, TOPS ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET, PLANS SIGNIFICANT PROFITABILITY INCREASE IN 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $82.7 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GROWTH IN TOP LINE TO A RANGE OF $285 MILLION TO $305 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $30 MILLION AND $34 MILLION

* TARGETS 2018 GAAP OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 56% TO 93% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 15% TO 30%