BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc

* Gildan Activewear reports strong second quarter earnings per share and confirms earnings guidance at high-end of range

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 sales rose 3.8 percent to $715.4 million

* Now expects full year 2017 adjusted EPS to be at high end of guidance range​

* ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be at high end of $1.60-$1.70 range​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA at high-end of its previous guidance range of $555-$585 million for 2017​

* Capital expenditures for year are currently projected to come in at approximately $100 million​

* Sees ‍consolidated and segmented net sales growth in high-single-digit range for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

