BRIEF-Gilead: Natco And Teva Requested FDA Permission To Make Generic Version Of Sovaldi - SEC Filing

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC SAYS IN FEBRUARY 2018, CO RECEIVED NOTICES FROM NATCO PHARMA LIMITED AND TEVA PHARMA - SEC FILING

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - NATCO PHARMA LIMITED,TEVA EACH SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA REQUESTING PERMISSION TO MANUFACTURE AND MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF SOVALDI

* GILEAD SCIENCES - TEVA ALLEGES THAT NINE PATENTS ASSOCIATED WITH SOFOSBUVIR INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE AND/OR WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY TEVA’S MANUFACTURE

* GILEAD SCIENCES-NATCO PHARMA ALLEGES THAT TWO PATENTS ASSOCIATED WITH SOFOSBUVIR INVALID,UNENFORCEABLE AND/OR WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY NATCO’S MANUFACTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)