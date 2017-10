Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Gilead receives approval in Canada for expanded indication of epclusa® (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients co-infected with HIV

* Gilead Sciences Inc - ‍safety profile of epclusa in hcv/hiv co-infected patients was similar to that observed in hcv mono-infected patients​