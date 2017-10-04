BRIEF-Gilead Sciences presents results from late-stage study ‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:
* Gilead Sciences Inc - no patients in bictegravir treatment arm demonstrated treatment-emergent resistance through 48 weeks
* Gilead - bictegravir-containing regimen is non-inferior to boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens in virologically suppressed adult hiv patients
* Gilead Sciences Inc - one participant on drv/ritonavir + abc/3tc developed a treatment-emergent nrti mutation associated with abacavir
* Gilead - presents results from phase 3 study evaluating patients who switched to a fixed-dose combination from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: