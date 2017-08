BRIEF-Gilead Sciences qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $2.33​

July 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Revised full year 2017 guidance

* Qtrly ‍total revenues were $7.1 billion in 2017 compared to $7.8 billion in 2016​

* Gilead Sciences Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $2.33​

* Gilead Sciences Inc - qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share $2.56​

* Gilead Sciences Inc - sees FY diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses ‍$0.86 - $0.93​

* Q2 Harvoni sales $1,382 million versus $2,564 million last year

* Gilead Sciences Inc - sees ‍FY net product sales $24,000 million - $25,500 million ​

* Q2 Sovaldi sales $315 million versus $1,358 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $6.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $24.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S