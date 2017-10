Sept 25 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* GIMV ACQUIRING A MAJORITY STAKE IN WEMAS

* ‍GIMV IS TAKING OVER GERMAN WEMAS FROM NORD HOLDING​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY COMPETITION AUTHORITIES. NO FURTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WILL BE ANNOUNCED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)