Jan 18 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* ‍MÉRIEUX DÉVELOPPEMENT AND GIMV SIGN EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH VIEW TO ACQUIRING STIPLASTICS HEALTHCARING​

* ‍STIPLASTICS HEALTHCARING WILL REMAIN UNDER OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT OF JÉRÔME EMPEREUR AND LAETITIA LE GALL​

SIGNED EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE COMPANY