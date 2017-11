Nov 23 (Reuters) - GIMV NV

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 62.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017, ALMAVIA SANTE EXPECTS TURNOVER TO TOP EUR 300 MILLION ‍​

* NET CASH POSITION AT SEPT. 30, OF EUR 286.6 MILLION ‍​

* STRIVES TO MAINTAIN ITS CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY‍​

* OTHER OPERATING RESULT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FY 2017-2018 CAME OUT AT EUR -15.2 MILLION

* ASSESSING THE IMPACT OF RISKS FOR THE COMING PERIOD IS DIFFICULT